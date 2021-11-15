CBDAO (BREE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100,314.98

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. CBDAO has a market cap of $100,314.98 and $77,534.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00218490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

