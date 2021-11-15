Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dollar Tree traded as high as $120.87 and last traded at $120.05, with a volume of 2892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.08.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.