American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

