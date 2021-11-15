Stakinglab (LABX) Price Up 49.6% This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $794.73 and $23.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00093875 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001004 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.