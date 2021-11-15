B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $231.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,265,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.