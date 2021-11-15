Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Barclays started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,655.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $254.97 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.16 and a 52 week high of $486.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.