Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Domo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $88.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

