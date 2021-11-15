B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $179,663,000. Amundi bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $157,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 80.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after purchasing an additional 849,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

