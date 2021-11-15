Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $591.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $333.06 and a 1 year high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

