Comerica Bank Acquires 3,174 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

SPG stock opened at $164.80 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

