Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.38 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.93%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

