Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $1,406,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

NYSE UHS opened at $130.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

