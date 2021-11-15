2,151 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $219.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day moving average is $197.20. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

