TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $269.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $161.35 and a 1-year high of $269.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

