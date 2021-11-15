Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 494,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

