Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

