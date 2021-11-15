Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avalara by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $156.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,653 shares of company stock worth $13,591,354 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.