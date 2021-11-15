Marshall Wace LLP Invests $10.59 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,096,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLCR opened at $9.90 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

