Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1,358.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Kontoor Brands worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $59.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

