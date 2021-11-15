Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 81,376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.60 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.