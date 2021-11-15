Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 288,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

