1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 736,454 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.