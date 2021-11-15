Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.38 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Watsco were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Watsco by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $302.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average of $284.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.