Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.