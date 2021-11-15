EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,185 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

