$0.38 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 135.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

