Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 809

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 638.40 ($8.34) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 663.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

