17,000 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 473.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,577 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

