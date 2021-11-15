ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ASML by 3,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $856.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $811.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $748.76. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

