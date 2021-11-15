Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.