Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Declares $2.87 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by 33.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 149.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $26.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $775.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $812.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,842 shares of company stock valued at $16,859,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $888.24.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

