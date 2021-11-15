Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,222 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $118.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

