Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,891 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of PPD worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.25 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

