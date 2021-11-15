Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $12.06 Million Investment in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,249,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

