Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,394 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,779,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 779,455 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,324 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.