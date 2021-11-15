Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 48,946 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,008.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $147.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.02 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

