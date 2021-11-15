Oddz Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $447,678.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

