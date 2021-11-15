Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $10.80 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 120,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,803,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $3,869,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $99.61 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

