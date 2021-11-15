Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 160,084 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 768.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.42% of Matson worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.