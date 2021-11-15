Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $12.45 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

RARE stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

