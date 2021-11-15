Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Corteva stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

