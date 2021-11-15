Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Comcast stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

