IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,704 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $245.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.14. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

