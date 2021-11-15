Woodstock Corp Buys 978 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 39.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $331.40 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $331.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

