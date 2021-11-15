Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 49.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $2,782,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.43 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.