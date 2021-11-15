Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 794 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 585,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.44 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

