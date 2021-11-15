Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Holdings Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 156,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,114,000 after buying an additional 296,674 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after buying an additional 162,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,573,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $35.96 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

