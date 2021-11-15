Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in DXC Technology by 27.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DXC Technology by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 462,897 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $484,447. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

