Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $258.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.69.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

