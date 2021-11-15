Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 929 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,113 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

